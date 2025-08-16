Approximately 3,000 foreigners whose contracts have expired are fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation. They are not being released. According to the "I Want to Live" project, mercenaries from Asian countries prevail in the ranks of the Russian armed forces. It has now been recorded that thousands of them have completed their contracts.

Current Time writes with reference to the "I Want to Live" project, reports UNN.

Details

Foreign mercenaries who joined the Russian army are not released from the front even after their contract expires - reports Current Time.

According to the "I Want to Live" project, there are about 3,000 people from 86 countries in the Russian armed forces whose contracts have long expired, but they do not receive leave to go home. More than 1,200 people are from Central Asian countries, Current Time reports.

Many foreign mercenaries in the Russian armed forces were convinced that they were signing a one-year contract with the aggressor country's army.

But this is not the case, as reported by the "I Want to Live" project - "commanders can extend their contracts until the end of hostilities."

Reference

"I Want to Live" is a project of the Coordination Headquarters for the voluntary surrender of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. It has been implemented since September 2022.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the participation of mercenaries from China, Pakistan, and a number of Asian and African countries in battles against the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk direction.

