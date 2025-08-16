$41.450.06
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 58995 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 34398 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 31870 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 31907 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 97600 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 159389 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83035 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 149542 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56418 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Thousands of foreign mercenaries in the ranks of the Russian Federation cannot leave the front after the expiration of their contract - "I Want to Live" project

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

About 3,000 foreigners from 86 countries are fighting for the Russian Federation, despite the expiration of their contracts. The vast majority of mercenaries come from Central Asia.

Approximately 3,000 foreigners whose contracts have expired are fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian Federation. They are not being released. According to the "I Want to Live" project, mercenaries from Asian countries prevail in the ranks of the Russian armed forces. It has now been recorded that thousands of them have completed their contracts.

Current Time writes with reference to the "I Want to Live" project, reports UNN.

Details

Foreign mercenaries who joined the Russian army are not released from the front even after their contract expires

- reports Current Time.

According to the "I Want to Live" project, there are about 3,000 people from 86 countries in the Russian armed forces whose contracts have long expired, but they do not receive leave to go home. More than 1,200 people are from Central Asian countries, Current Time reports. 

Many foreign mercenaries in the Russian armed forces were convinced that they were signing a one-year contract with the aggressor country's army.

But this is not the case, as reported by the "I Want to Live" project - "commanders can extend their contracts until the end of hostilities."

Reference

"I Want to Live" is a project of the Coordination Headquarters for the voluntary surrender of servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. It has been implemented since September 2022.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the participation of mercenaries from China, Pakistan, and a number of Asian and African countries in battles against the Defense Forces in the Vovchansk direction. 

Wagner mercenary and trainer of Russian boxer Povetkin eliminated in Mali - source18.07.25, 11:20 • 7140 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarNews of the World
Vovchansk
Asia
Africa
Central Asia
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Pakistan