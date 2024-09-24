ukenru
President of Ukraine invites China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit

President of Ukraine invites China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29796 views

President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.

During his speech at the UN Security Council, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he invites China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

We need to prepare the second Peace Summit to end the war. All of us together. And I invite all of you - all principled nations - to join us in this process. All those who truly respect the UN Charter. We invite China. We invite Brazil,

- Zelenskyy said.

He also added that he has already invited India. Work is also underway with other countries around the world.

We work with countries in Africa, the whole of Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, Europe, the Pacific, and North America. All are equally important for peace. All of them. Without exception. Just as the UN Charter should work without exceptions. This is the process that will lead us to peace. To a just peace. A real peace. A peace that will last. We all already know how to achieve it. We have a Formula for Peace. We have the UN Charter. And we have all the power we need to make it happen. All we need is determination,

- the Head of State emphasized

China and Brazil propose their own plan to end the war in Ukraine. Beijing says it is supported by more than 100 countries02.08.24, 14:55 • 37259 views

Addendum

In May of this year, China and Brazil published a joint communiqué on Ukraine. In the document, the countries formulated six points that, in their opinion, would resolve the "Ukrainian crisis.

In particular, the countries emphasize dialogue and negotiations as the only viable way to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis," as well as the need for de-escalation and a comprehensive ceasefire.

In addition, China and Brazil call on "all parties" to adhere to the three principles of de-escalation, namely the prohibition to expand the battlefield, to escalate the situation on the frontline, and to avoid provocations.

The PRC, together with Brazil, also stated that they support an international peace conference "recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties, as well as an honest discussion of all peace plans.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
africaAfrica
europeEurope
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

