The Russian Federation recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war against Ukraine.

August 21, 02:24 PM • 19906 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 12:55 PM • 23191 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
August 21, 12:13 PM • 28846 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 17731 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
August 21, 10:22 AM • 29984 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 69847 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77871 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80535 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102447 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM • 232769 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 19906 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 12:13 PM • 28846 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 106856 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 130496 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 11:22 AM • 232769 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Football
The Guardian

The Russian Federation recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war against Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Russia recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war against Ukraine in the first six months of 2025. Foreigners serve as a "disposable resource" in assault units, where mortality is high.

The Russian Federation recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war against Ukraine.

In the first six months of 2025, Russia recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by representatives of the "I Want to Live" project, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources, despite the efforts of the Turkmen authorities to counter Russian recruitment activities, Russian structures continue to recruit citizens of this country into their assault units. Although the total number of identified mercenaries from Turkmenistan is the smallest among Central Asian countries, the pace of their recruitment has been increasing annually since 2023.

Russia actively uses promises of financial payments and simplified citizenship acquisition as the main incentives for foreigners. At the same time, the reality for those recruited is high mortality among assault units, where foreigners mostly serve as "disposable resources."

Commanders of Russian units are indifferent to the mass deaths of their soldiers, and they generally view foreigners from Asian countries as disposable material. There are no places for foreign mercenaries in rear units, headquarters, or even at checkpoints. All of them end up in assault infantry and are the first to go into "meat assaults."

- stated in the post.

Ukraine calls on the governments of states whose citizens Russia is trying to involve in the war, as well as the international community, to take all possible measures to stop this practice. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that foreigners sent to the front by Russians should contact the "I Want to Live" project.

We remind you that Ukraine calls on the governments of all countries whose citizens Russia is recruiting to participate in the war, as well as the entire world community, to make every possible effort to stop this criminal practice.

- emphasize the project representatives.

Recall

Recently, law enforcement officers detained two minors who committed a terrorist act in Zhytomyr, which led to the death of a man. The teenagers, recruited by the Russians, made an improvised explosive device, stuffing it with nuts.

Budanov told how many years an agent can effectively perform their work05.08.25, 16:21 • 3585 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Turkmenistan
Central Asia
Ukraine