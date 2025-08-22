In the first six months of 2025, Russia recruited at least 122 citizens of Turkmenistan to participate in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by representatives of the "I Want to Live" project, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources, despite the efforts of the Turkmen authorities to counter Russian recruitment activities, Russian structures continue to recruit citizens of this country into their assault units. Although the total number of identified mercenaries from Turkmenistan is the smallest among Central Asian countries, the pace of their recruitment has been increasing annually since 2023.

Russia actively uses promises of financial payments and simplified citizenship acquisition as the main incentives for foreigners. At the same time, the reality for those recruited is high mortality among assault units, where foreigners mostly serve as "disposable resources."

Commanders of Russian units are indifferent to the mass deaths of their soldiers, and they generally view foreigners from Asian countries as disposable material. There are no places for foreign mercenaries in rear units, headquarters, or even at checkpoints. All of them end up in assault infantry and are the first to go into "meat assaults." - stated in the post.

Ukraine calls on the governments of states whose citizens Russia is trying to involve in the war, as well as the international community, to take all possible measures to stop this practice. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reminded that foreigners sent to the front by Russians should contact the "I Want to Live" project.

We remind you that Ukraine calls on the governments of all countries whose citizens Russia is recruiting to participate in the war, as well as the entire world community, to make every possible effort to stop this criminal practice. - emphasize the project representatives.

Recall

Recently, law enforcement officers detained two minors who committed a terrorist act in Zhytomyr, which led to the death of a man. The teenagers, recruited by the Russians, made an improvised explosive device, stuffing it with nuts.

Budanov told how many years an agent can effectively perform their work