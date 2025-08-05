Budanov told how many years an agent can effectively perform their work

The agent's activity time is limited to seven years. If he works longer, it will be an almost guaranteed failure, Budanov said in an interview with journalist Ramina Eshakzai, as reported by UNN.

Details

With proper work with a conscious agent, his activity time is limited to seven years. This is a global practice. It is believed that a person can normally perform tasks within this period. - said Budanov.

The head of intelligence explained that there are cases when a person works longer, but usually they expose themselves.

Then there will be an almost guaranteed failure. Some people work for 10, 20 years, but statistics show, worldwide, not ours, that this person will be "burned". Can you imagine how many mistakes a person makes in seven years? And during a war, usually, everything happens even faster. - Budanov explained.

Addition

Budanov stated that men are easier to recruit than women, who are more cunning. He also noted that during recruitment, vulnerabilities in a person's life are sought, including financial problems or addictions.

