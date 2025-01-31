A $3000 migrant smuggling scheme was uncovered in Ukraine

Law enforcement officers have blocked a channel for the illegal transportation of Latin American and Central Asian citizens to Ukraine, the National Police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, the offenders helped illegal migrants get to Ukraine in exchange for three thousand dollars, where the foreigners were going to be able to travel to the EU. For each "client", they prepared a package of false documents, including fake job invitations from fictitious companies that served as the basis for obtaining a visa.

Migration police operatives found that under this scheme, the criminals facilitated the entry of at least 20 people into the country and earned more than UAH 2.5 million.

The police identified all the participants in the scheme, including the organizer from Odesa region, her daughter, her partner and one of the "clients". They coordinated new people who wanted to illegally cross the border, drew up documents and collected payment.

During the searches, passports, documents, mobile phones, bank cards and seals were seized. All four defendants were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code (organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine by a group of persons for mercenary motives). They face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Recall

