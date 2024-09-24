Zelenskyy: Russia's war against Ukraine will end not because someone is tired, but because the UN Charter will work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's war against Ukraine will end because the UN Charter will be triggered, and Russia must be forced to peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN Security Council, an UNN correspondent reports.

One day, this room will certainly say that Russia's war against Ukraine is over: not frozen, not suspended, not forgotten, but truly over. And this will happen not because someone is tired of the war. Not because someone has bargained with Putin for something. Russia's war against Ukraine will end because the UN Charter will work. It has to work. Our Ukrainian right to self-defense must prevail. Our cooperation with the peoples of the world who value life as much as we do. Our territorial integrity. Our sovereignty and independence of our country. We are protecting what every nation would certainly want to protect for itself. And what the UN Charter guarantees for everyone. And it is Russia that always has to lie to justify its war. Not us. Russia cannot invoke the UN Charter to explain what it is doing against us, against Ukraine, against the people of Ukraine. Actually, in its own perverse way, in its own distorted world, it does refer to the Charter, but it is just insane, - Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia remained silent because it could not explain why a Russian missile recently hit a ship carrying grain heading to an Egyptian port across the Black Sea, and that Russia is either silent or lying about why its drones and missiles are detected in the airspace of Poland, Moldova, and Romania.

Every day Ukrainians are wounded and killed. Every day. Today, again, Russian bombs hit residential buildings. Even an ordinary bread factory was targeted. What is so threatening to Russia about bread production? Putin has no answer. And Russia never has an honest answer to the question of why its army is killing children in Ukraine, "defeating" schools and hospitals, fighting not for justice but for the de-energization of a neighboring nation. Putin has nothing to say if you ask him why he is trying to drag Belarus into a war, why his propagandists threaten the peoples of the Caucasus or Central Asia, or why Russia invests most of its resources not in the development of humanity but in hatred. There is no legitimate reason for Russia to make Iran and North Korea de facto accomplices in its criminal war in Europe, when their weapons are killing us, killing Ukrainians, and helping Putin steal our land from our people, - Zelensky added.

The President also added that some people in the world want to talk to Putin.

We know this. Meet, talk, communicate. But what exactly can they hear from him? That he is upset because we are exercising our right to protect our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and terror just so that no one thinks he was wrong? This is also insane. From the very first second of this war, Russia has been doing things that are in no way justifiable under the UN Charter. Every destroyed Ukrainian city, every burned village - and there are hundreds and hundreds of them - is proof that Russia is committing an international crime. And that is why this war cannot simply "die down". That is why this war cannot be calmed down by talking. Action is necessary. And I am grateful to all the nations that are truly helping in ways that are saving the lives of our people. Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own. russia can only be forced to peace. And that is what is needed - to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter, - the Head of State summarized.

