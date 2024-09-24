Zelenskyy: Russia's war against Ukraine will end not because someone is tired, but because the UN Charter will work

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142752 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146036 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140098 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186773 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176789 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104790 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM • 77101 views

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 77101 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance
February 28, 07:11 PM • 35169 views

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 35169 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 83699 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat
February 28, 07:40 PM • 52923 views

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 52923 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 44070 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176463 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186773 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186773 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176789 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204045 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192842 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192842 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 144429 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144429 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144180 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148700 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139981 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139981 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156712 views
Zelenskyy: Russia's war against Ukraine will end not because someone is tired, but because the UN Charter will work
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 20007 views

Zelenskyy: Russia's war against Ukraine will end not because someone is tired, but because the UN Charter will work

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20007 views

The President of Ukraine said that the war with Russia will end because of the UN Charter, not because of fatigue. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's war against Ukraine will end because the UN Charter will be triggered, and Russia must be forced to peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter. Zelensky said this during a speech at the UN Security Council, an UNN correspondent reports.

One day, this room will certainly say that Russia's war against Ukraine is over: not frozen, not suspended, not forgotten, but truly over. And this will happen not because someone is tired of the war. Not because someone has bargained with Putin for something. Russia's war against Ukraine will end because the UN Charter will work. It has to work. Our Ukrainian right to self-defense must prevail. Our cooperation with the peoples of the world who value life as much as we do. Our territorial integrity. Our sovereignty and independence of our country. We are protecting what every nation would certainly want to protect for itself. And what the UN Charter guarantees for everyone. And it is Russia that always has to lie to justify its war. Not us. Russia cannot invoke the UN Charter to explain what it is doing against us, against Ukraine, against the people of Ukraine. Actually, in its own perverse way, in its own distorted world, it does refer to the Charter, but it is just insane,

- Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia remained silent because it could not explain why a Russian missile recently hit a ship carrying grain heading to an Egyptian port across the Black Sea, and that Russia is either silent or lying about why its drones and missiles are detected in the airspace of Poland, Moldova, and Romania.

Every day Ukrainians are wounded and killed. Every day. Today, again, Russian bombs hit residential buildings. Even an ordinary bread factory was targeted. What is so threatening to Russia about bread production? Putin has no answer. And Russia never has an honest answer to the question of why its army is killing children in Ukraine, "defeating" schools and hospitals, fighting not for justice but for the de-energization of a neighboring nation. Putin has nothing to say if you ask him why he is trying to drag Belarus into a war, why his propagandists threaten the peoples of the Caucasus or Central Asia, or why Russia invests most of its resources not in the development of humanity but in hatred. There is no legitimate reason for Russia to make Iran and North Korea de facto accomplices in its criminal war in Europe, when their weapons are killing us, killing Ukrainians, and helping Putin steal our land from our people,

- Zelensky added.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy dropped a bomb on a bread factory, one person was killed and 8 were injured24.09.24, 18:40 • 14932 views

The President also added that some people in the world want to talk to Putin.

We know this. Meet, talk, communicate. But what exactly can they hear from him? That he is upset because we are exercising our right to protect our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and terror just so that no one thinks he was wrong? This is also insane. From the very first second of this war, Russia has been doing things that are in no way justifiable under the UN Charter. Every destroyed Ukrainian city, every burned village - and there are hundreds and hundreds of them - is proof that Russia is committing an international crime. And that is why this war cannot simply "die down". That is why this war cannot be calmed down by talking. Action is necessary. And I am grateful to all the nations that are truly helping in ways that are saving the lives of our people. Putin has violated so many international norms and rules that he will not stop on his own. russia can only be forced to peace. And that is what is needed - to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor in this war, the only violator of the UN Charter,

- the Head of State summarized.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy saidthat Russia intends to attack three nuclear power plants in Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the authorities have information and evidence of these plans.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
united-nationsUnited Nations
north-koreaNorth Korea
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
egyptEgypt
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
moldovaMoldova
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

