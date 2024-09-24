Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy dropped a bomb on a bread factory, one person was killed and 8 were injured

The occupiers attacked a civilian bakery in Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring eight. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

"The enemy also struck a civilian bakery in Kharkiv. One person was killed. Eight people were injured," said Syniehubov.

According to him, the attack was carried out with a FAB-500 bomb.

The data is being updated.

The youngest wounded is 17 years old: 31 injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian attack