Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy dropped a bomb on a bread factory, one person was killed and 8 were injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked a civilian bakery in Kharkiv with a FAB-500 bomb. The attack killed one person and injured eight, according to the head of the Kharkiv RMA.
The occupiers attacked a civilian bakery in Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring eight. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
"The enemy also struck a civilian bakery in Kharkiv. One person was killed. Eight people were injured," said Syniehubov.
According to him, the attack was carried out with a FAB-500 bomb.
The data is being updated.
