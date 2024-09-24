The youngest wounded is 17 years old: 31 injured in Kharkiv as a result of Russian attack

More than 30 people have been injured as a result of a Russian strike on residential areas of Kharkiv. In addition, there is information about at least three dead. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

The number of victims of today's terrorist attack on Kharkiv has risen to thirty-one. Three more people were killed - Terekhov said.

Addendum

According to the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, the vast majority of the victims are in moderate condition. Four people are in serious condition. Three people are in surgery.

The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl. The oldest is 87 years old. Everyone is provided with the necessary medical care - Sinegubov said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another Russian attack on Kharkiv and said that Russia is a terrorist country that confirms this every day with its own actions.