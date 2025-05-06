Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian

A survey conducted on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day shows that most residents of the United States and Western Europe believe that "a third world war is likely within 5-10 years." The most likely reason is the tension in relations with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The publication cites the results of a YouGov survey, according to which from 41% to 55% of respondents in five European countries surveyed: Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain believe that another world war is "very" or "quite likely" in the next 5-10 years. This view is shared by 45% of Americans.

Almost 80% expect the new conflict to involve nuclear weapons

From 68% to 76% said they expect any new conflict to involve nuclear weapons, and from 57% to 73% of those surveyed said that a third world war would lead to greater loss of life than in 1939-1945. Many (from 25% to 44%) believe that it will kill most people in the world.

From 66% of respondents in Italy to 89% in Great Britain said that they expect their country to be involved in such a war, but only minorities. From 16% of Italians to 44% of French believe that their armed forces will be able to protect them.

Instead, 71% of Americans said they trust the American military.

The most likely cause of the Third World War is Russia

The most likely cause of another world war, from 72% to 82% of Western Europeans and 69% of Americans, called Russia, - the publication says. Next comes Islamic terrorism.

However, many Europeans also feel the same way about Europe's alleged ally – the United States, with most respondents in Spain (58%), Germany (55%) and France (53%) viewing tensions with the United States as a serious or moderate threat to continental peace.

The most about World War II is known in France, the least in Spain

Regarding the Second World War, the greatest awareness of the events in it was demonstrated in France (72%), Germany (70%) and Great Britain (66%). At the same time, in Spain, which did not participate in it, – the least (40%).

About 77% of French said that they were "much or quite a lot taught about the war at school". In Germany, 60% gave the same answer, in Great Britain – 48%, in Spain – the least – 34%.

At the same time, the vast majority (from 82% to 90%) of Western Europeans and Americans said that, in their opinion, it is important to teach the Second World War in schools, with from 72% to 87% saying that the events of the conflict and those that led to it are relevant today.

From 31% of Europeans to 52% of Americans said that, in their opinion, it is possible that "crimes similar to those committed by the Nazi regime in Germany in the 1930s and 40s" could happen in their own country, during their lifetime.

More respondents (from 44% to 59%) said that, in their opinion, Nazi-style crimes could be committed in "another Western European country". From 44% to 60% of Europeans also said that such a scenario is possible in the USA. 52% of Americans agreed with them.

Who did the most to defeat the Nazis

When asked who did the most to defeat the Nazis, from 40% to 52% in the five countries surveyed answered that it was the United States, and from 17% to 28% – the Soviet Union. However, in Great Britain, 41% of respondents answered that it was Great Britain. The opinion of the latter is shared by only 5% to 11% of Americans and other Western Europeans.

Almost half of Germans (46%) said that, in their opinion, their country coped well with the events of the post-war period since 1945. 49% of Americans and 58% of Britons agreed with this opinion. Respondents in France (34%) and Italy (30%) were not so sure.

However, almost half of Germans (47%) said that they also believe that their country "overly aware of its Nazi past", which prevented it from acting decisively enough on newer problems. Only 24% believed that their leaders had found the right balance.

66% in all six countries answered that NATO has done the most to preserve peace since the end of the war. Moreover, 60% added that the United Nations has made a "large" or "sufficient" contribution.

From 45% to 56% of Western Europeans and Americans also believe that the EU, created in part to maintain peace in Europe, has made a significant contribution to the absence of conflict.

