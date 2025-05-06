Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16223 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21970 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52466 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41355 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47694 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87956 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47081 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40597 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57660 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130875 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2892 views

A survey showed that 41-55% of Europeans and 45% of Americans consider World War III likely in the next 5-10 years. The main reason cited is tension in relations with Russia.

Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian

A survey conducted on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day shows that most residents of the United States and Western Europe believe that "a third world war is likely within 5-10 years." The most likely reason is the tension in relations with Russia. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

The publication cites the results of a YouGov survey, according to which from 41% to 55% of respondents in five European countries surveyed: Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain believe that another world war is "very" or "quite likely" in the next 5-10 years. This view is shared by 45% of Americans.

Almost 80% expect the new conflict to involve nuclear weapons

From 68% to 76% said they expect any new conflict to involve nuclear weapons, and from 57% to 73% of those surveyed said that a third world war would lead to greater loss of life than in 1939-1945. Many (from 25% to 44%) believe that it will kill most people in the world.

From 66% of respondents in Italy to 89% in Great Britain said that they expect their country to be involved in such a war, but only minorities. From 16% of Italians to 44% of French believe that their armed forces will be able to protect them.

Instead, 71% of Americans said they trust the American military.

The most likely cause of the Third World War is Russia

The most likely cause of another world war, from 72% to 82% of Western Europeans and 69% of Americans, called Russia, - the publication says. Next comes Islamic terrorism.

However, many Europeans also feel the same way about Europe's alleged ally – the United States, with most respondents in Spain (58%), Germany (55%) and France (53%) viewing tensions with the United States as a serious or moderate threat to continental peace.

The most about World War II is known in France, the least in Spain

Regarding the Second World War, the greatest awareness of the events in it was demonstrated in France (72%), Germany (70%) and Great Britain (66%). At the same time, in Spain, which did not participate in it, – the least (40%).

About 77% of French said that they were "much or quite a lot taught about the war at school". In Germany, 60% gave the same answer, in Great Britain – 48%, in Spain – the least – 34%.

At the same time, the vast majority (from 82% to 90%) of Western Europeans and Americans said that, in their opinion, it is important to teach the Second World War in schools, with from 72% to 87% saying that the events of the conflict and those that led to it are relevant today.

From 31% of Europeans to 52% of Americans said that, in their opinion, it is possible that "crimes similar to those committed by the Nazi regime in Germany in the 1930s and 40s" could happen in their own country, during their lifetime.

More respondents (from 44% to 59%) said that, in their opinion, Nazi-style crimes could be committed in "another Western European country". From 44% to 60% of Europeans also said that such a scenario is possible in the USA. 52% of Americans agreed with them.

Who did the most to defeat the Nazis

When asked who did the most to defeat the Nazis, from 40% to 52% in the five countries surveyed answered that it was the United States, and from 17% to 28% – the Soviet Union. However, in Great Britain, 41% of respondents answered that it was Great Britain. The opinion of the latter is shared by only 5% to 11% of Americans and other Western Europeans.

Almost half of Germans (46%) said that, in their opinion, their country coped well with the events of the post-war period since 1945. 49% of Americans and 58% of Britons agreed with this opinion. Respondents in France (34%) and Italy (30%) were not so sure.

However, almost half of Germans (47%) said that they also believe that their country "overly aware of its Nazi past", which prevented it from acting decisively enough on newer problems. Only 24% believed that their leaders had found the right balance.

66% in all six countries answered that NATO has done the most to preserve peace since the end of the war. Moreover, 60% added that the United Nations has made a "large" or "sufficient" contribution.

From 45% to 56% of Western Europeans and Americans also believe that the EU, created in part to maintain peace in Europe, has made a significant contribution to the absence of conflict.

NATO countries are threatened by war: Kovalenko calls for changing Europe's approach20.02.25, 12:41 • 25618 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
NATO
United Nations
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Germany
United States
