At night, enemy "shahids" attacked Mykolaiv region: warehouses and a store were damaged, one wounded

On the night of January 31, the enemy attacked settlements in Mykolaiv region with Shahed-136/131 drones. The warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a store building were damaged. A security guard of the establishment was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the JMA Vitaliy Kim.

Mykolaiv region. Around midnight, the enemy attacked the region's settlements with UAVs. In Bashtanka district, a store fire broke out, and the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise were damaged. A store security guard was injured and hospitalized - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to Kim, on the night of January 31, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed five Shahed-136/131 UAVs.

In addition, yesterday, January 30, at 08:34, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community.

At 15:16, the enemy struck the Kutsurubska community with artillery. There were no casualties.

Also, on January 30 at 18:26, 19:11 and today, January 31, at 04:34, 05:02, the enemy shelled the city of Ochakiv with artillery. As a result of the evening shelling, residential buildings, outbuildings, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged. There were no casualties, Kim said."

