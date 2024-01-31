At night, enemy "shahids" attacked Mykolaiv region: warehouses and a store were damaged, one wounded

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

At night, enemy "shahids" attacked Mykolaiv region: warehouses and a store were damaged, one wounded

At night, enemy "shahids" attacked Mykolaiv region: warehouses and a store were damaged, one wounded

Kyiv

Hostile drones attacked warehouses and a store in Mykolaiv region, wounding one person.

On the night of January 31, the enemy attacked settlements in Mykolaiv region with Shahed-136/131 drones. The warehouses of an agricultural enterprise and a store building were damaged. A security guard of the establishment was injured. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the head of the JMA Vitaliy Kim. 

Mykolaiv region. Around midnight, the enemy attacked the region's settlements with UAVs.  In Bashtanka district, a store fire broke out, and the warehouses of an agricultural enterprise were damaged. A store security guard was injured and hospitalized

- the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to Kim, on the night of January 31, air defense forces in Mykolaiv region destroyed five Shahed-136/131 UAVs.

In addition, yesterday, January 30, at 08:34, hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. 

At 15:16, the enemy struck the Kutsurubska community with artillery. There were no casualties.

Also, on January 30 at 18:26, 19:11 and today, January 31, at 04:34, 05:02, the enemy shelled the city of Ochakiv with artillery. As a result of the evening shelling, residential buildings, outbuildings, electricity and gas supply lines were damaged. There were no casualties, Kim said." 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Contact us about advertising