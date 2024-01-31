14 out of 20 enemy Shahed drones were shot down in Ukraine at night

On the night of January 31, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 14 of the 20 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian troops in the skies over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of January 31, 2024, the enemy reportedly attacked with 20 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs from the directions of: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk - Russian Federation, Chauda and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh region - Russian Federation and from Crimea.

"The Air Force, in cooperation with the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 14 enemy UAVs within Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kirovohrad and Kharkiv regions," the statement said.

