Occupants attacked Kharkiv with a "shahed": there is a fire at the site of the hit

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, the occupiers attacked with a "shahed", there is a fire at the site of the hit, reports UNN.

"Shahed's strike on the city. The area of residential buildings, there is a fire at the site of the hit. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," Terekhov said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, also confirmed the information about the explosions.

The Air Force warned of an enemy drone near Kharkiv.