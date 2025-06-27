17-year-old Adam Kadyrov officially marries. A large-scale wedding is being prepared in Chechnya

In Chechnya, the official wedding ceremony of Adam Kadyrov - the son of the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov - will take place. According to Russian media, the wedding has been turned into a political event with the participation of delegations from the Middle East. In 2024, Kadyrov Jr. has already entered into an Islamic marriage, reports UNN.

Adam Kadyrov is getting married - said Kadyrov's eldest daughter Aishat.

The bride's name is Medni.

According to Aishat, preparations for the wedding are currently underway. The celebration will take place tomorrow at the parents' home in the Kadyrovs' ancestral village (Akhmat-Yurt).

As indicated, preparation for Adam Kadyrov's official wedding ceremony began several months ago. According to the Chechen authorities' plan, "the wedding of Kadyrov's third son was to become a grand event, including in political terms."

Invitations to the ceremony were even received by high-ranking representatives from Middle Eastern countries, for example, the UAE ambassador to Russia - the post says.

Russian media reported a year ago about the wedding of then 16-year-old Adam Kadyrov to the daughter of Chechen senator Suleiman Geremeyev. In 2024, the couple supposedly entered into an Islamic marriage (religious union), and now the official ceremony will take place.

At the age of 15, Adam Kadyrov became the youngest head of the security service of the head of Chechnya, in early April 2025 he was appointed curator of the regional department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, and then secretary of the Republic's Security Council.

At the same time, Ramzan Kadyrov, who is currently 48 years old, has reportedly expressed a desire to resign amid reports of poor health. This has led to speculation that he may seek to vacate his position for his teenage son sooner than expected.