Trump halts trade talks with Canada: what happened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1652 views

Donald Trump announced the suspension of negotiations with Ottawa on tariffs in response to Canada's introduction of a digital services tax on American tech companies. The U.S. will impose tariffs on Canada within seven days.

Trump halts trade talks with Canada: what happened

US President Donald Trump said that after Canada introduced a digital services tax for American technology companies, the US is suspending trade negotiations with Ottawa. Trump wrote about this on his social media network Truthsocial, UNN reports.

We have just been informed that Canada, with whom it is very difficult to trade, particularly because they have imposed a 400% dairy tariff on our farmers for years, has just announced that it is imposing a digital services tax on our American technology companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our country. Obviously, they are copying the European Union, which did the same thing, and is currently also negotiating with us. Based on this egregious tax, we are ceasing all trade negotiations with Canada, effective today.

- wrote Trump.

He noted that the US would inform Canada of the tariffs they would pay for doing business with the US within the next seven days.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, following the leaders' negotiations at the EU summit in Brussels, stated that Europe is ready to sign a trade agreement with the US, but is considering the possibility of any agreements failing.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Truth Social
European Commission
Ottawa
Donald Trump
European Union
Brussels
Canada
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Tesla
