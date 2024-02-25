Russian army shoots at railway station in Kostyantynivka, wounds a man - police

Last night, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Kostyantynivka, using S-300 missiles. The occupiers damaged the railway station, the church, houses, shops, educational institutions, and the post office.

One person was wounded, police in Donetsk region report, UNN reports .

Details

Tonight after midnight, Russia launched a massive attack on Kostyantynivka, preliminarily with S-300 missiles. A civilian was wounded. Destructions include a railway station building, a church, 2 private and 12 apartment buildings, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, three educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a post office, a kiosk - police report.

In total, the occupants opened fire 7 times at the localities over the past day, 1657 attacks were recorded. In addition to Kostiantynivka, the villages of Klishchiyivka, Netaylove, Novoselivka Persha, Svyato-Pokrovske and Umanske were shelled.

Three residential buildings, an educational institution, civilian cars, and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Selydove, a cafe was damaged as a result of an enemy attack. In total, at least 64 civilian objects were damaged overnight." - the police added

Recall

The enemy launched a rocket attack and artillery shelling on Ochakivska, Radsadivska and Kutsurubska communities. There were no casualties. As a result of repelling a drone attack in Bashtanka district, a power line is damaged and five settlements are cut off from electricity.