Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front

Yaroslav Hrubych, a cameraman, director, and son of TV presenter Kostiantyn Hrubych, suffered a severe injury at the front, as a result of which he lost an arm and temporarily his hearing. He announced this in his Facebook post, UNN reports.

Yaroslav Hrubych published his photo from the hospital and reported that he had received a terrible injury and still survived, so he believes that he had a second "birthday."

Recently had a second birthday / survived... You learn quickly with your left hand if you have the desire, but they are already promising, as they said, a "new sexy hand." Or maybe I misheard, because I lost my hearing for a while, you understand... additionally resuscitation, injections, anesthesia... yes, friends, I went through something terrible this week, but you can't give up. Hold on... and we cannot be defeated. Thank you to my family and friends for their words of support - Yaroslav wrote.

His father also published a post in which he announced that his son would undergo treatment and rehabilitation.

The time will come, and you will hear about this story. For now - treatment, rehabilitation, a new life, but with Ukraine and for Ukraine. Our son Yaroslav is alive, although it will take a long time to get used to the new state. If possible. He is extremely courageous and whole. I am surprised and extremely proud. It is hard for everyone... but with such people we are invincible. You know who is to blame - the presenter wrote.

It became known in June of this year that Yaroslav Hrubych had become a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His father, TV presenter Kostiantyn Hrubych, then shared a photo of his son in military uniform on Facebook, concisely captioning the picture: "Native blood."

Before mobilization, Yaroslav worked as a cameraman and director, in particular, he was involved in documenting the war.

