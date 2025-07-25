Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail: yellow danger level declared in Kyiv and eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A yellow danger level has been declared in Kyiv and the northeastern part of Ukraine due to thunderstorms, hail, and squalls of 15-20 m/s on July 25-26. Bad weather may affect the operation of services and traffic.
A yellow level of danger has been declared in the capital and a number of regions of Ukraine due to worsening weather conditions. This was warned by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv within the next hour and until the end of July 25, with squalls of 15–20 m/s in some places. The bad weather will continue the next day.
On July 26, bad weather will continue in the northeastern part of the country: thunderstorms, sometimes hail and strong winds (squalls up to 20 m/s) are forecast. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared.
Such weather conditions can affect the operation of energy, construction, and utility services, as well as traffic. Citizens are urged to be careful and, if possible, avoid being outdoors during bad weather.
Weather in Ukraine on July 25: atmospheric front in the west and heat up to +35 degrees in the rest of the territory7/24/25, 12:42 PM • 1844 views