Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail: yellow danger level declared in Kyiv and eastern Ukraine

A yellow level of danger has been declared in the capital and a number of regions of Ukraine due to worsening weather conditions. This was warned by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, a thunderstorm is expected in Kyiv within the next hour and until the end of July 25, with squalls of 15–20 m/s in some places. The bad weather will continue the next day.

On July 26, bad weather will continue in the northeastern part of the country: thunderstorms, sometimes hail and strong winds (squalls up to 20 m/s) are forecast. Level I danger (yellow) has been declared. - stated in the message.

Such weather conditions can affect the operation of energy, construction, and utility services, as well as traffic. Citizens are urged to be careful and, if possible, avoid being outdoors during bad weather.

