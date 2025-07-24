Weather in Ukraine on July 25: atmospheric front in the west and heat up to +35 degrees in the rest of the territory

$41.770.00
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 11393 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
07:16 AM • 27658 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 42830 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 75645 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 54395 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 46447 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 71971 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129828 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 62523 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86913 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Popular news
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - UmerovJuly 24, 01:40 AM • 45214 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attackJuly 24, 02:54 AM • 42429 views
Enemy attack destroyed a 9-story building in Odesa, there is a threat of collapseJuly 24, 04:30 AM • 52412 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 35953 views
Ministry of Energy: enemy massively attacked TPP08:03 AM • 28500 views
Publications
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchs06:41 AM • 36141 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 129828 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 213251 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 269409 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 299213 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 160911 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 280553 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 366052 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 371563 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 361275 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Diia (service)
The New York Times
IRIS-T

Weather in Ukraine on July 25: atmospheric front in the west and heat up to +35 degrees in the rest of the territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

On July 25, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in western Ukraine, which will reach Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions during the day. The air temperature will be +28+32 degrees, in the south up to +35 degrees, in Kyiv up to +30 degrees.

Weather in Ukraine on July 25: atmospheric front in the west and heat up to +35 degrees in the rest of the territory

On Friday, July 25, an atmospheric front is expected in western Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass there. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms will reach Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. The rest of Ukraine will have dry weather.

The air temperature on July 25 will be +28+32 degrees, in the south +31+35 degrees. A center of fresher weather will appear tomorrow in the northwest

- Didenko wrote.

In Kyiv, hot weather is expected on July 25 with air temperatures up to +30 degrees, sometimes higher. No precipitation at night, local rains with thunderstorms during the day. The heat is expected to subside on July 31, the forecaster added.

Recall

On Wednesday, July 23, 122 settlements in Ukraine were de-energized due to worsening weather conditions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv
