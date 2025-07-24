Weather in Ukraine on July 25: atmospheric front in the west and heat up to +35 degrees in the rest of the territory

On Friday, July 25, an atmospheric front is expected in western Ukraine. Short-term rains and thunderstorms will pass there. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko, according to UNN.

Details

In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms will reach Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions. The rest of Ukraine will have dry weather.

The air temperature on July 25 will be +28+32 degrees, in the south +31+35 degrees. A center of fresher weather will appear tomorrow in the northwest - Didenko wrote.

In Kyiv, hot weather is expected on July 25 with air temperatures up to +30 degrees, sometimes higher. No precipitation at night, local rains with thunderstorms during the day. The heat is expected to subside on July 31, the forecaster added.

Recall

