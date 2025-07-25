$41.770.01
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
11:31 AM • 10819 views
10:08 AM • 29647 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 36597 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 65300 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
08:28 AM • 41917 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
07:59 AM • 38903 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 68595 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216530 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 112867 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 169226 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 216530 views
Erdogan announced possible talks with Putin and Trump this week regarding a possible meeting in Istanbul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2528 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced possible talks with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump this week. He seeks to gather the leaders in Istanbul to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could speak with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump this week, amid aspirations to bring the leaders together in Istanbul regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Hürriyet reports, writes UNN.

I can talk to Putin and Trump this week. We aim to bring the leaders together in Istanbul

- Erdogan said.

The President of Turkey noted that the last meeting took place in Ciragan in Istanbul. "My foreign minister facilitated the meeting on my behalf. While my foreign minister was holding talks there, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met and held their meetings," Erdogan noted.

Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin even tomorrow - MFA23.07.25, 22:50 • 4184 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Turkey
United States
Ukraine
