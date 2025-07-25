Erdogan announced possible talks with Putin and Trump this week regarding a possible meeting in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could speak with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump this week, amid aspirations to bring the leaders together in Istanbul regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Hürriyet reports, writes UNN.

The President of Turkey noted that the last meeting took place in Ciragan in Istanbul. "My foreign minister facilitated the meeting on my behalf. While my foreign minister was holding talks there, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations met and held their meetings," Erdogan noted.

