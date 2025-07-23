$41.770.05
Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin even tomorrow - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 928 views

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin at any moment. Ukraine insists on a meeting of the leaders to make important decisions, particularly regarding a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin even tomorrow - MFA

There is no deadline for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy is ready to meet with the Kremlin leader even tomorrow. This was stated by MFA spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi following negotiations in Turkey between Ukraine and Russia, as reported by UNN.

Details

"This is an active and standing offer that can take effect at any moment. If Putin says tomorrow: 'I am ready to meet with President Zelenskyy,' then President Zelenskyy will be ready to meet with him tomorrow. Why do we insist on a meeting of leaders? We understand that in Russia there is one person who makes decisions. If an important decision, such as a ceasefire, needs to be made, then this person must be present. Why is it so difficult to sit down and talk? We don't understand this. Zelenskyy is ready for this conversation. But this is an open question, it's a question for the Kremlin," Tykhyi said.

Recall

During negotiations in Turkey, Ukraine proposed to the Russians to hold a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in August.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

