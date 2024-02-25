$41.340.03
Five settlements in Mykolaiv region cut off from electricity supply as a result of Russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25793 views

Five settlements in Mykolaiv region were left without power after a Russian drone damaged a power line.

Five settlements in Mykolaiv region cut off from electricity supply as a result of Russian shelling

The enemy launched a rocket attack and artillery shelling on Ochakivska, Radsadivska and Kutsurubska communities. There were no casualties. As a result of repelling a drone attack in the Bashtanka district, a power line was damaged and five settlements were cut off from electricity.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaliy Kim.

On the night of February 25, while the air defense forces were fighting to repel a drone attack, the wreckage of a downed Shahed-131/136 UAV damaged a power line. As a result, five settlements lost power.

- Vitaliy Kim informs .

It is noted that on the night of February 24-25, air defense forces and means in Mykolaiv region destroyed three Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

Work is currently underway to restore power supply in Bashtanka district.

Russian troops also shelled other parts of Mykolaiv region.

According to official information, yesterday the enemy launched a missile attack on an open area outside the settlement of Radsadivka community. There were no casualties.

Also, the water area of Ochakivska community was subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.

In addition, on February 25, at 03:39, an artillery shelling of the settlement of Kutsurubska community was recorded. There were no casualties.

Recall

An infrastructure facility in Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region was damaged during a Russian attack in the early morning hours of February 25.

Air defense forces in the Kyiv region shot down Russian attack drones that targeted residential buildings and critical infrastructure, the wreckage of which safely fell outside of populated areas.

The occupiers are pulling in forces and reserves from occupied Crimea and eastern Ukraine to replenish units that suffered losses during attacks on Ukrainian positions, but not in such numbers that could change the course of events.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Bashtanka
Vitalii Kim
Ochakiv Raion
Crimea
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Kyiv
