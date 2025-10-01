Zelenskyy on Defenders' Day: Ukraine has outlived everyone who wanted to destroy it, and will stand against Russia

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23537 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 22119 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 17810 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 18675 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 28907 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 22028 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 32371 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55562 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 38197 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 46320 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
52%
758mm
Popular news
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 19831 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 19295 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense dronesOctober 1, 12:55 AM • 18864 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv's largest market: large-scale destruction recorded - mayorOctober 1, 02:26 AM • 15076 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10182 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 23537 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 28907 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 55562 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 36467 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 81824 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Rafael Grossi
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kharkiv
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 10715 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 16578 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 20707 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 31074 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 43388 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Bild
Brent Crude
AK-74

Zelenskyy on Defenders' Day: Ukraine has outlived everyone who wanted to destroy it, and will stand against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the lyceum student oath-taking ceremony and the awarding of state honors. The head of state stated that Ukraine has always stood against the aggression of other states, and hostile empires have crumbled.

Zelenskyy on Defenders' Day: Ukraine has outlived everyone who wanted to destroy it, and will stand against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the oath-taking ceremony for lyceum students and the awarding of state honors on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. The Head of State stated that Ukraine has always stood against the aggression of other states, while the empires that wanted to conquer it crumbled. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Our dear warriors, all our Defenders, everyone who has chosen the path of worthy defense of our state and Independence – today is your day 

– Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that this holiday concerns all Ukrainians who dedicate their lives to serving Ukraine: "A day when we congratulate our defenders, remember fallen soldiers, and offer prayers for the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos to protect our state."

Zelenskyy also highlighted the historical resilience of the Ukrainian people and the achievements of statehood.

Ukraine is on this land – and this is not a gift, not an accident, not someone's mercy or a decision from the past. This is the merit of our people, the result achieved by Ukrainians: their own statehood, their own culture, their own Independence

– the president noted.

He recalled the numerous trials Ukraine has gone through.

Our people have endured dozens of attempts at conquest. Ukrainians have gone through centuries of propaganda that tried to prove that we cannot have an independent national life. But every attempt to subjugate Ukraine ended with its revival, and hostile empires crumbled. Ukraine has outlived everyone who wanted to destroy it, and now, despite Russia's aggression, it will definitely stand. We will protect our state 

– Zelenskyy stated.

Stepan Haftko

Society
State Border of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine