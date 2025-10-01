Zelenskyy on Defenders' Day: Ukraine has outlived everyone who wanted to destroy it, and will stand against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the oath-taking ceremony for lyceum students and the awarding of state honors on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine. The Head of State stated that Ukraine has always stood against the aggression of other states, while the empires that wanted to conquer it crumbled. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Our dear warriors, all our Defenders, everyone who has chosen the path of worthy defense of our state and Independence – today is your day
The President emphasized that this holiday concerns all Ukrainians who dedicate their lives to serving Ukraine: "A day when we congratulate our defenders, remember fallen soldiers, and offer prayers for the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos to protect our state."
Zelenskyy also highlighted the historical resilience of the Ukrainian people and the achievements of statehood.
Ukraine is on this land – and this is not a gift, not an accident, not someone's mercy or a decision from the past. This is the merit of our people, the result achieved by Ukrainians: their own statehood, their own culture, their own Independence
He recalled the numerous trials Ukraine has gone through.
Our people have endured dozens of attempts at conquest. Ukrainians have gone through centuries of propaganda that tried to prove that we cannot have an independent national life. But every attempt to subjugate Ukraine ended with its revival, and hostile empires crumbled. Ukraine has outlived everyone who wanted to destroy it, and now, despite Russia's aggression, it will definitely stand. We will protect our state