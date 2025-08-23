Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences

As a result of the night attack by Russian drones, hits were recorded in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. Local authorities and emergency services reported on the consequences, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Sumy region

According to the State Emergency Service, during the night, the enemy attacked the Novoslobidska and Vorozhbyanska communities in the Sumy region. Residential buildings and non-residential premises were damaged. Fires broke out.

State Emergency Service specialists extinguished all fires. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region

According to data from the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, air defense forces were active in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night. They shot down 3 enemy drones.

"Due to a UAV hit in the Pokrovska community of Synelnykove district, a fire broke out," Lysak reported.

"As a result of the UAV attack, a fire also started in Pavlohrad. Rescuers extinguished the fire," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

The aggressor also targeted the Mezhevska community, using an FPV drone. KABs hit the Malomykhailivska community. In Nikopol region, the aggressor used FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Chervonohryhorivska communities suffered. Dry grass burned. No one was injured, Lysak reported.

Donetsk region

According to the Donetsk police, on August 22, 2,086 enemy strikes were recorded in the region along the front line and in residential areas. 14 settlements were under fire. Two people died, and seven more were injured as a result of Russian terror in the Donetsk region. 65 civilian objects were damaged, including 45 residential buildings:

in Kostiantynivka, Russians launched 13 attacks with bombs, drones, and artillery - killing two civilians and injuring two more. 11 apartment buildings and 11 private houses, a shop, a post office, an infrastructure object, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged;

in Illinivka, a civilian was injured and a private house was damaged as a result of a Molniya-2 UAV hit;

in Dobropillia, enemy drones damaged an ambulance, as well as three administrative buildings.

According to the police, Russia dropped 32 KAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk and its surroundings - currently, 18 private houses and 2 civilian cars are known to be damaged. According to the Kramatorsk City Council, the enemy attacked Kramatorsk the day before from 21:47 to 22:59, and more than three dozen explosions were heard.