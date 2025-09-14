$41.310.00
Russians struck the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: six injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Russian troops shelled the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring six people: four women aged 37 to 74, and two boys aged 13 and 18. The occupiers also attacked Nikopol district, Nikopol, and the villages of Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk rural communities.

Russians struck the city of Marhanets, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: six injured

Russian invaders continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. In particular, six people were injured by enemy shelling in the city of Marhanets, writes UNN with reference to the regional police.

Details

Yesterday, after 12 o'clock, the Russian army shelled the city of Marhanets. Hits occurred on apartment buildings and private houses - people were at the epicenter of the explosion. As a result of the strikes, four women aged 37 to 74, and two boys aged 13 and 18 were injured. All victims received medical assistance

 - the report says.

In total, during September 13, the occupiers directed drones, heavy artillery, and FPV drones to the territory of Nikopol district. Today, after 4 am, the occupiers fired with multiple rocket launchers. In addition to Marhanets, Nikopol and the villages of Myrivska, Marhanetska, and Pokrovska rural communities came under fire.

The duty units of the Nikopol District Police Department processed more than fifty reports of enemy attacks. Law enforcement officers recorded damage to enterprises, sports complexes and sports schools, educational institutions, shops, cafes, pharmacies, hairdressers, multi-story buildings and private homes - several fires occurred. Roofs and ceilings were smashed in buildings, facades and walls were damaged, windows and balconies were broken

- the police report says.

On September 13, at noon and in the evening, the Russians attacked the Mezhevska community with FPV drones and UAVs. The enemies hit private houses and a fire truck. Residents' homes were destroyed.

Also yesterday, the enemy directed a missile at the city of Dnipro. After the shelling, a fire broke out. Emergency workers extinguished the fire

- the police added.

Addition

Russian invaders do not stop striking the positions of Ukrainian military and civilians. As a result, there are dead and wounded.

Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko and Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak with security advisers from Germany, Britain, France, and Italy honored the memory of 22 victims, including 4 children, from a Russian missile in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Tkachenko emphasized that Western partners should see what kind of terrorists Ukraine is confronting.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
