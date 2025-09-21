$41.250.00
ukenru
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
80,000 residents of Nikopol region have water again after pumps were shut off - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

80,000 residents of Marhanets, Pokrov, Tomakivka, Myrivka, and Chervonohryhorivka in the Nikopol region have water supply again. The water disappeared due to the shutdown of five out of eight pumps of the main water pipeline due to the managing enterprise's debts for electricity.

80,000 residents of Nikopol region have water again after pumps were shut off - OVA

80,000 residents of Nikopol region have water again. This refers to Marhanets, Pokrov, Tomakivka, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to him, people were left without centralized services a few days ago. Then five of the eight pumps that ensure the operation of the main water pipeline stopped.

All because the Regional Water Resources Office enterprise was disconnected from electricity due to debts. It is responsible for the functioning of the system

- Lysak wrote.

He emphasized that the networks are currently being filled with water. It is already appearing in taps, and within a maximum of 24 hours, the usual pressure will be fully restored.

"For the stable operation of the ROVR until the end of the year, 96.3 million UAH are needed. The OVA has submitted the necessary letters with justifications to the Cabinet of Ministers for the allocation of this amount," Lysak added.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of priority facilities for restoring water supply. The project provides for the construction of new water pipelines and the completion of ongoing works in five regions.

A solar power plant has been installed in a community in Kyiv Oblast for uninterrupted water supply during blackouts.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Pokrov, Ukraine
Marhanets