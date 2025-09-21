80,000 residents of Nikopol region have water again after pumps were shut off - OVA

80,000 residents of Nikopol region have water again. This refers to Marhanets, Pokrov, Tomakivka, Myrivka, Chervonohryhorivka, reports UNN with reference to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

Details

According to him, people were left without centralized services a few days ago. Then five of the eight pumps that ensure the operation of the main water pipeline stopped.

All because the Regional Water Resources Office enterprise was disconnected from electricity due to debts. It is responsible for the functioning of the system - Lysak wrote.

He emphasized that the networks are currently being filled with water. It is already appearing in taps, and within a maximum of 24 hours, the usual pressure will be fully restored.

"For the stable operation of the ROVR until the end of the year, 96.3 million UAH are needed. The OVA has submitted the necessary letters with justifications to the Cabinet of Ministers for the allocation of this amount," Lysak added.

Recall

