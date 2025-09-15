A solar power plant has been installed in a community in Kyiv Oblast for uninterrupted water supply during blackouts.

Residents of Tarashcha community in Kyiv region now have uninterrupted water supply even during power outages. This was reported by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", according to UNN.

Details

This year, the community implemented the project "Spring of Life", which became one of the winners of the "School of Community Leaders" competition. The competition is held by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation together with MHP company and Mariupol State University.

As part of the project, a hybrid solar power plant with a capacity of 30 kW was installed at the second-stage pumping station of "Tarashchavodokanal".

During daylight hours, we operate on solar panels — there are 62 of them, with a total capacity of 30 kilowatts. When the sun sets, we use batteries and inverters - explained Vitaliy Polishchuk, deputy director of KP "Tarashchablagoustriy".

The new station provides water to over 2,000 households, more than 100 enterprises, as well as hospitals, schools, and kindergartens in the community — a total of about 35,000 people.

This is not just an important, but a strategic project for the life support of our community. After all, from now on, even during blackouts, people will not be left without water - noted Tarashcha Mayor Mykhailo Kryvosheiev.

The total cost of the project was almost UAH 1.5 million.

The "Spring of Life" project has become an example of synergy between business, government, and the community. It is important for us that this initiative will benefit people for many years to come - summarized Oleksandr Shpyl, head of the social development group of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Priorities include supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Together" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.