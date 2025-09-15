A solar power plant has been installed in a community in Kyiv Oblast for uninterrupted water supply during blackouts.

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 11840 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 12630 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 15928 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 23762 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 48136 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 68875 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 103491 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85904 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 84117 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46719 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
754mm
Popular news
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of PolandSeptember 14, 11:13 PM • 12528 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhotoSeptember 15, 12:48 AM • 13006 views
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way02:27 AM • 6508 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reaction02:59 AM • 10293 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation05:13 AM • 11542 views
Publications
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
05:44 AM • 11828 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 14630 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 93074 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 65312 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 61653 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Radosław Sikorski
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Romania
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 90 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason?07:06 AM • 1750 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 20880 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 27639 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 76580 views
Actual
Starlink
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
FAB-250

A solar power plant has been installed in a community in Kyiv Oblast for uninterrupted water supply during blackouts.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

A hybrid solar power plant with a capacity of 30 kW has been installed in the Tarashcha community of Kyiv Oblast. It provides uninterrupted water supply for 35,000 people during power outages.

A solar power plant has been installed in a community in Kyiv Oblast for uninterrupted water supply during blackouts.

Residents of Tarashcha community in Kyiv region now have uninterrupted water supply even during power outages. This was reported by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", according to UNN.

Details

This year, the community implemented the project "Spring of Life", which became one of the winners of the "School of Community Leaders" competition. The competition is held by the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation together with MHP company and Mariupol State University.

As part of the project, a hybrid solar power plant with a capacity of 30 kW was installed at the second-stage pumping station of "Tarashchavodokanal".

During daylight hours, we operate on solar panels — there are 62 of them, with a total capacity of 30 kilowatts. When the sun sets, we use batteries and inverters

- explained Vitaliy Polishchuk, deputy director of KP "Tarashchablagoustriy".

The new station provides water to over 2,000 households, more than 100 enterprises, as well as hospitals, schools, and kindergartens in the community — a total of about 35,000 people.

This is not just an important, but a strategic project for the life support of our community. After all, from now on, even during blackouts, people will not be left without water

- noted Tarashcha Mayor Mykhailo Kryvosheiev.

The total cost of the project was almost UAH 1.5 million.

The "Spring of Life" project has become an example of synergy between business, government, and the community. It is important for us that this initiative will benefit people for many years to come

- summarized Oleksandr Shpyl, head of the social development group of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation.

Reference

The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation is a national leader in sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed — from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Priorities include supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the framework of the "MHP Together" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and the affirmation of Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyTechnologies
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
charity
Forbes
PrJSC MHP