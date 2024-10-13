Russian troops shelled Nikopol region at night with heavy artillery and MLRS
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region at night on October 13. Heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and a kamikaze drone were used, with no casualties.
On the eve of the evening and at night of October 13, 2024, Russians fired on the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
In the evening and at night, Russians shelled Nikopol district. They hit the district center, as well as Marhanets and Pokrovska communities,
Details
It is noted that the enemy fired at these settlements with heavy artillery. They used Grad multiple rocket launchers and sent a kamikaze drone.
Experts are investigating the consequences of the attacks and inspecting the area. However, as Lysak noted, the main thing is that there were no casualties.
Recall
On October 12, the occupants attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery. An industrial enterprise was damaged, no one was injured. Air defense forces shot down three drones over the region.