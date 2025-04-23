In Nikopol, an FPV drone of the Russian Federation injured a woman and two children

$41.520.14
A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM • 10910 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM • 30069 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26811 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 48271 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 31929 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 31359 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 29593 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 34279 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43894 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 67966 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Exclusives
UNN Lite

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

03:29 PM • 2996 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 9576 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 34851 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 34359 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 64218 views
In Nikopol, an FPV drone of the Russian Federation injured a woman and two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2984 views

On April 23, a Russian drone struck Nikopol, injuring a 23-year-old woman and her two daughters, one and three years old. They were provided with medical assistance, and the family will recover at home.

In Nikopol, an FPV drone of the Russian Federation injured a woman and two children

On Wednesday, April 23, the Russians struck with an FPV drone in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three residents, including children. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, three residents of Nikopol were injured in the FPV drone strike. A 23-year-old woman with two daughters, one and three years old, respectively, was admitted to the hospital. The victims received the necessary medical assistance.

Three people were injured in the FPV drone strike. A 23-year-old woman with two daughters was admitted to the hospital. One girl is three years old, the other has just turned one year old. Everyone was given medical assistance. The family will recover at home

 – Lysak wrote.

Recall

On Wednesday, April 23, Russian occupiers attacked a bus with workers in Marhanets with a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 residents died.

The number of victims changed during the day. Initially, 32 victims were reported, but later this number increased to 49 people.

Also, UNN reported that Russians struck the Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
