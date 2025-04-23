In Nikopol, an FPV drone of the Russian Federation injured a woman and two children

On Wednesday, April 23, the Russians struck with an FPV drone in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three residents, including children. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lysak, three residents of Nikopol were injured in the FPV drone strike. A 23-year-old woman with two daughters, one and three years old, respectively, was admitted to the hospital. The victims received the necessary medical assistance.

Three people were injured in the FPV drone strike. A 23-year-old woman with two daughters was admitted to the hospital. One girl is three years old, the other has just turned one year old. Everyone was given medical assistance. The family will recover at home – Lysak wrote.

Recall

On Wednesday, April 23, Russian occupiers attacked a bus with workers in Marhanets with a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 residents died.

The number of victims changed during the day. Initially, 32 victims were reported, but later this number increased to 49 people.

Also, UNN reported that Russians struck the Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure.