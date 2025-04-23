In Marhanets, the number of victims due to the Russian attack has already reached 51, and the authorities have declared three days of mourning.
Kyiv • UNN
A three-day mourning period has been declared in Marhanets due to the Russian attack on April 23. The number of injured has increased to 51, as the Russians struck the Nikopol area with heavy artillery and drones.
Due to the Russian attack on Marhanets on April 23, a three-day mourning period has been declared in the city. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
As a result of the attack, the number of victims increased to 51 people. Four of them are in serious condition.
After this tragedy, the Russians struck Nikopol region. They were firing from heavy artillery and hitting with FPV drones. The strikes hit the regional center, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities, Lysak said.
It is known about 3 destroyed houses and a farm building. Experts are clarifying the consequences in other territories
In the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a 72-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. She was provided with the necessary assistance.
Also, the Russians struck Novopavlivska and Mezhivska communities with KABs and UAVs. As a result, 12 private houses, an enterprise and a power line were damaged in the settlements.
In the Zelenodolsk community, an enemy drone damaged solar panels, but there were no casualties.
Let's remind
On Wednesday, April 23, Russian occupiers attacked a bus with workers in Marhanets with a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 residents died. Earlier it was reported about 32 victims, but later this number increased.
