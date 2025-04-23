In Marhanets, the number of victims due to the Russian attack has already reached 51, and the authorities have declared three days of mourning.

Due to the Russian attack on Marhanets on April 23, a three-day mourning period has been declared in the city. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

As a result of the attack, the number of victims increased to 51 people. Four of them are in serious condition.

After this tragedy, the Russians struck Nikopol region. They were firing from heavy artillery and hitting with FPV drones. The strikes hit the regional center, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities, Lysak said.

It is known about 3 destroyed houses and a farm building. Experts are clarifying the consequences in other territories – said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region, a 72-year-old woman was wounded as a result of enemy shelling. She was provided with the necessary assistance.

Also, the Russians struck Novopavlivska and Mezhivska communities with KABs and UAVs. As a result, 12 private houses, an enterprise and a power line were damaged in the settlements.

In the Zelenodolsk community, an enemy drone damaged solar panels, but there were no casualties.

Let's remind

On Wednesday, April 23, Russian occupiers attacked a bus with workers in Marhanets with a drone. As a result of the enemy attack, 9 residents died. Earlier it was reported about 32 victims, but later this number increased.

The number of people injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a kamikaze drone strike has increased.