Dnipropetrovsk region prepares for new Russian attacks: residents urged to charge gadgets and stock up on water

02:11 PM • 20878 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 29604 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 21713 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 22163 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46567 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 34055 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 37281 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49905 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38922 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32684 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
02:11 PM • 20878 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 15937 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 25560 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhotoNovember 6, 09:50 AM • 27930 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 08:00 AM • 46567 views
Dnipropetrovsk region prepares for new Russian attacks: residents urged to charge gadgets and stock up on water

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1548 views

Russian occupiers continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk region, particularly energy infrastructure facilities, which has resulted in casualties and significant destruction. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council announced possible new attacks on the night of November 7, urging residents of the region to prepare.

Russian occupiers continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk region, particularly energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

The official noted that new attacks on the region are possible on the night of November 6-7. He urged residents of the region's settlements to charge their gadgets and power banks, and to stock up on a small amount of water in case of interruptions.

Stay in safe places in case of an alarm, respond to sirens. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones

- added Lukashuk.

At the same time, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that there were casualties as a result of Russian UAV strikes on Dnipro on the evening of November 6.

He also added that throughout the day, Nikopol region was under attack - the district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk, Tomakivka communities. The aggressor targeted with artillery and drones. A farm, a five-story building, 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

In the Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, the enemy hit with a KAB and a drone. 2 homes were destroyed, 15 were damaged. According to updated data, due to the UAV attack this night in the Vasylkivka community, more than 20 houses were damaged. In Pavlohrad, the aftermath of the strike on critical infrastructure continues to be eliminated. Part of the settlements of Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts are still without power

 - the report says.

As Haivanenko noted, hospitals are operating on generators, and water supply is provided. The settlements of Shakhtarske and Ternivka are without centralized service. They are provided with a supply of water. Energy workers are doing their best to restore everything.

Recall

On the evening of Thursday, November 6, explosions occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian UAVs. Explosions were heard in various districts of the city starting from 5:30 PM - Pavlohrad was also under attack.

Yevhen Ustimenko

