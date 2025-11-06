Dnipropetrovsk region prepares for new Russian attacks: residents urged to charge gadgets and stock up on water

Russian occupiers continue to attack Dnipropetrovsk region, particularly energy infrastructure facilities. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, as reported by UNN.

Details

The official noted that new attacks on the region are possible on the night of November 6-7. He urged residents of the region's settlements to charge their gadgets and power banks, and to stock up on a small amount of water in case of interruptions.

Stay in safe places in case of an alarm, respond to sirens. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - added Lukashuk.

At the same time, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Vladyslav Haivanenko, reported that there were casualties as a result of Russian UAV strikes on Dnipro on the evening of November 6.

He also added that throughout the day, Nikopol region was under attack - the district center, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk, Tomakivka communities. The aggressor targeted with artillery and drones. A farm, a five-story building, 2 private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

In the Mezhova community of Synelnykove district, the enemy hit with a KAB and a drone. 2 homes were destroyed, 15 were damaged. According to updated data, due to the UAV attack this night in the Vasylkivka community, more than 20 houses were damaged. In Pavlohrad, the aftermath of the strike on critical infrastructure continues to be eliminated. Part of the settlements of Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts are still without power - the report says.

As Haivanenko noted, hospitals are operating on generators, and water supply is provided. The settlements of Shakhtarske and Ternivka are without centralized service. They are provided with a supply of water. Energy workers are doing their best to restore everything.

Recall

On the evening of Thursday, November 6, explosions occurred in Dnipro due to an attack by Russian UAVs. Explosions were heard in various districts of the city starting from 5:30 PM - Pavlohrad was also under attack.