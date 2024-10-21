Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 injured, buildings damaged
A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.
The enemy shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region. Unfortunately, four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were injured as a result of a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Details
According to the information, the child's condition is assessed as satisfactory and he will be treated at home. The other victims included a 22-year-old man and women aged 36 and 63, who were also provided with the necessary medical care.
In addition, the attack damaged a hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars.
Also at night, the aggressor shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery, in particular, in Marhanets, but people there remained unharmed.
