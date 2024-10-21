The number of wounded from shelling in Kryvyi Rih increased to 3
Ballistic missiles struck Kryvyi Rih, injuring 3 people, two of them hospitalized. Damage to civilian infrastructure, buildings and businesses was reported.
The number of wounded due to the shelling of Kryvyi Rih has increased to 3 people. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.
Two people were reportedly hospitalized in moderate condition.
As a result of the ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, damage to civilian infrastructure, homes and businesses was reported.
