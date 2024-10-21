Terrorists strike at Kryvyi Rih: one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
One person was injured as a result of a ballistic missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. Damage to civilian infrastructure, buildings and business facilities was reported, and rescue services are working at the scene.
Terrorists have struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles, injuring one person. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
According to information, the injured man is receiving all the necessary medical care.
In addition, civilian infrastructure has been damaged in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovska oblast, and numerous buildings and business facilities have been damaged.
All rescue, medical and utility services are working at the site.
According to Oleksandr Vilkul, the headquarters of assistance for the needy is deployed in front of the Central Palace of Culture at 19 Roman Shukhevycha Street.