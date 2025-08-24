$41.220.00
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
August 23, 07:20 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
KAB-500
KAB-250
Falcon 9
Cruise missile

Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

On the morning of August 24, Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs and missiles. As a result of the strike, a 47-year-old woman was killed, and buildings were damaged.

Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killed

On the morning of August 24, Russians attacked Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs. A 47-year-old woman died in the Dubovykivska community. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the strike, there was damage to the territory of an agricultural enterprise. An apartment building, a private house, and a summer kitchen also caught fire.

The enemy also directed drones at the Mezhivska community. There, a private house and an outbuilding caught fire. Russian troops hit the Malomykhailivska community with KABs. Private houses were destroyed.

- Lysak stated.

He also said that at night the enemy hit Pavlohrad with a missile, which resulted in a fire, which rescuers extinguished.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. He hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska communities. A five-story building was damaged," summarized the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration. Aaaaaaa

Recall

Earlier, as a result of an attack by enemy drones and artillery shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, 9 people were wounded, and one person died.

