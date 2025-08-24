Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killed

On the morning of August 24, Russians attacked Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs. A 47-year-old woman died in the Dubovykivska community. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

According to him, as a result of the strike, there was damage to the territory of an agricultural enterprise. An apartment building, a private house, and a summer kitchen also caught fire.

The enemy also directed drones at the Mezhivska community. There, a private house and an outbuilding caught fire. Russian troops hit the Malomykhailivska community with KABs. Private houses were destroyed. - Lysak stated.

He also said that at night the enemy hit Pavlohrad with a missile, which resulted in a fire, which rescuers extinguished.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. He hit Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonohryhorivska communities. A five-story building was damaged," summarized the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

