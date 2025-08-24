The enemy massively attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast: there are wounded

A man and a woman were wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

According to him, during the day, the occupiers launched 478 strikes on 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region - in particular, Russian troops carried out 2 air strikes on Novoandriivka. In addition:

7 MLRS shellings covered Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka;

315 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Malynivka, Novoandriivka;

154 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Charivne, Novoandriivka.

"13 reports of destruction of houses and outbuildings were received," Fedorov summarized.

As a result of two missile strikes by the Russian army on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of August 21, a number of industrial infrastructure facilities, multi-story buildings, and private houses were damaged. There were no casualties.

