Defense Forces confirmed the destruction of an enemy echelon in Zaporizhzhia and showed a video

The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a Russian fuel echelon, depriving the enemy of a vital railway connection between Urozhaine and Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, showing a video, writes UNN.

Details

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy echelon in Zaporizhzhia! Thanks to FPV drones of the "RONINY" battalion of the 65th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Velykyi Luh", the enemy was left without fuel and without a railway connection between Urozhaine and Tokmak, an enemy fuel echelon was burned," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

As noted, "now there is no railway connection, and this is a serious blow to the supply of Russian troops."

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko, reported that in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces destroyed a Russian freight train with fuel.

Earlier, UNN reported that the partisan movement "ATESH" carried out sabotage on the railway line between Safonovo and Novooleksiivka in Kherson region. Damage to the relay cabinet disrupted the supply of military cargo and fuel to Melitopol.