We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15493 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64565 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213486 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310574 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
News by theme

The number of deaths among the occupiers due to “vacations” is growing - “ATESH”

In the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the russian federation, the number of killed and missing soldiers during unofficial trips is increasing. The command has tightened control over the movement of personnel due to incidents.

War • February 3, 09:21 PM • 27250 views

Russian attack on Odesa with a ballistic missile: 19 injured, 6 hospitalized

A ballistic missile strike on the center of Odesa injured 19 people, six of them hospitalized. Two educational institutions, a school and a university building were damaged.

War • November 25, 09:49 AM • 15559 views

Shelling in Odesa region: two people are in stable serious condition

A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 1 person and wounded 8. Two civilian vessels were damaged, which could hinder Ukraine's grain initiative, which feeds 400 million people in 70 countries.

War • October 14, 04:00 PM • 14959 views

Number of injured in morning Russian attack in Odesa region rises to 16

The enemy attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. Three people were killed, 16 people were wounded, including a 3-year-old child, and buildings and cars were damaged.

War • September 27, 07:09 AM • 15793 views

Inspection of psychiatric hospitals in Odesa region: regional authorities provide details

Oleksandr Kharlov visited the regional psychiatric hospital No. 4, where renovation work is underway. He noted the improvement of conditions for patients, but pointed out the lack of beds due to the renovation.

Society • September 19, 10:44 AM • 14663 views

Occupants arranged a blockade for residents of villages in TOT Zaporizhzhia - Orikhivska MBA

The Russian military has blocked residents of the occupied villages of Nesterianka, Kopani and Myrne in Zaporizhzhia. People do not receive humanitarian aid, are not allowed to leave the occupation and are shelled daily.

Society • September 19, 07:46 AM • 17023 views

Zelensky replaced the head of Tokmak MBA

The President of Ukraine has changed the leadership of the Tokmak city military administration in Zaporizhzhia region. Roman Molodetsky has been appointed as the new head, replacing Oleksandr Chub.

War • August 14, 11:16 AM • 115241 views

Kyiv: SBU detains resident of Russian gambling ring thanks to its own "double agent"

A resident of the Russian GRU, who coordinated arson attacks on military vehicles, was detained in Kyiv. The SBU exposed her with the help of its own double agent, who had previously been recruited for arson attacks.

War • August 9, 07:39 AM • 48821 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa: 32-year-old man in serious condition in hospital

Russia launches a missile strike on Odesa, injuring 14 people and leaving a 32-year-old man in serious condition after surgery.

War • May 2, 09:26 AM • 23304 views

Attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region: rescuers have been trying to extinguish the fire for almost a day

During the missile strikes, the russians hit the port infrastructure, which resulted in a large-scale fire. Rescuers have been trying to eliminate the fire for almost a day.

War • April 20, 11:46 AM • 65527 views

The enemy is trying to destroy the entire infrastructure of Odesa region, but we are holding on - RMA

Despite Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, Odesa region continues to function, with businesses operating and residents preparing for the beach season.

Society • April 19, 03:22 PM • 27283 views

After the "elections", the enemy continues to force passports to the TOT - Fedorov

The occupying Russian authorities are intensifying forced passportization in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, setting July 1 as the deadline for obtaining a Russian passport.

War • April 4, 03:21 PM • 26808 views

Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration: Invaders plan to conscript residents into Russian Armed Forces in TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, filtration measures are being intensified

After Putin's fake "elections," the Russian occupiers plan to forcibly conscript the maximum number of residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region into the Russian armed forces. To this end, filtration measures are being intensified in Tokmak, Berdiansk, Melitopol and other TOT settlements.

War • April 4, 02:34 PM • 32994 views

Andriushchenko: large-scale redeployment of enemy equipment in the direction of Berdiansk spotted

Russian troops are moving large amounts of equipment and troops, including assault, engineering and logistics units, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia region from occupied Mariupol.

War • March 27, 06:54 AM • 27955 views

Explosions occurred in Mariupol - Andriushchenko

On Saturday, March 23, explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia region, the loudest of which were heard in the Kalmius district.

War • March 23, 12:31 PM • 100975 views

Fedorov: today it was noisy in Tokmak and Berdiansk near the airfield where the enemy is amassing equipment and ammunition

The explosion occurred near an airfield in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian troops are amassing military equipment and ammunition, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said.

War • March 12, 01:52 PM • 26447 views

Andriushchenko: Enemy air defense activity spotted near Mariupol

Enemy air defense was operating in the Mariupol district of Donetsk region.

War • March 8, 09:20 AM • 27181 views

A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, "loud" incident near Russian military base in Tokmak - Fedorov

A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, and a loud explosion was heard near the Russian military base in Tokmak.

War • March 8, 08:09 AM • 28324 views

UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April

UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April.

Politics • March 8, 07:00 AM • 22880 views

Consequences of yesterday's Russian attack on Odesa: rescuers are looking for two more small children under the rubble

Rescuers are searching for two more small children under the rubble after the Russian attack on Odesa, which has already claimed the lives of 10 people, including 3 children.

Society • March 3, 01:49 PM • 34772 views

russian federation implements total control in Melitopol: drones, recording of conversations and metal fences

russian occupation forces in Melitopol are using drones and recording of telephone conversations to increase pressure on local residents and control their movements through video surveillance and fences.

War • February 29, 11:33 PM • 29960 views

Cabinet of Ministers approves appointment of first deputy head of Odesa Regional Military Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Politics • February 28, 06:26 AM • 31510 views

Russia builds new defense structures on the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region

Russia is building new fortifications between Tokmak and Melitopol and between Tokmak and Berdiansk in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.

War • February 13, 03:58 PM • 26163 views

Defense Forces eliminate russian military in occupied Tokmak

The defense forces destroyed russian military equipment and personnel in Tokmak thanks to accurate artillery strikes with the support of the local population.

War • February 11, 07:59 PM • 31754 views

russia cannot form fake registry offices in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Centre

russia cannot find local specialists willing to work in civil registry offices in occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Polohy and Tokmak due to lack of personnel and cooperation with the occupation authorities.

War • February 2, 03:23 PM • 23708 views

"Greetings for the occupiers": loud explosions reported in Tokmak - Fedorov

Explosions were heard in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine.

War • January 31, 10:19 AM • 18508 views