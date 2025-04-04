In the 70th motorized rifle regiment of the russian federation, the number of killed and missing soldiers during unofficial trips is increasing. The command has tightened control over the movement of personnel due to incidents.
A ballistic missile strike on the center of Odesa injured 19 people, six of them hospitalized. Two educational institutions, a school and a university building were damaged.
A Russian missile strike on Odesa killed 1 person and wounded 8. Two civilian vessels were damaged, which could hinder Ukraine's grain initiative, which feeds 400 million people in 70 countries.
The enemy attacked Izmail district of Odesa region. Three people were killed, 16 people were wounded, including a 3-year-old child, and buildings and cars were damaged.
Oleksandr Kharlov visited the regional psychiatric hospital No. 4, where renovation work is underway. He noted the improvement of conditions for patients, but pointed out the lack of beds due to the renovation.
The Russian military has blocked residents of the occupied villages of Nesterianka, Kopani and Myrne in Zaporizhzhia. People do not receive humanitarian aid, are not allowed to leave the occupation and are shelled daily.
The President of Ukraine has changed the leadership of the Tokmak city military administration in Zaporizhzhia region. Roman Molodetsky has been appointed as the new head, replacing Oleksandr Chub.
A resident of the Russian GRU, who coordinated arson attacks on military vehicles, was detained in Kyiv. The SBU exposed her with the help of its own double agent, who had previously been recruited for arson attacks.
Russia launches a missile strike on Odesa, injuring 14 people and leaving a 32-year-old man in serious condition after surgery.
During the missile strikes, the russians hit the port infrastructure, which resulted in a large-scale fire. Rescuers have been trying to eliminate the fire for almost a day.
Despite Russia's attempts to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure, Odesa region continues to function, with businesses operating and residents preparing for the beach season.
The occupying Russian authorities are intensifying forced passportization in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, setting July 1 as the deadline for obtaining a Russian passport.
After Putin's fake "elections," the Russian occupiers plan to forcibly conscript the maximum number of residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region into the Russian armed forces. To this end, filtration measures are being intensified in Tokmak, Berdiansk, Melitopol and other TOT settlements.
Russian troops are moving large amounts of equipment and troops, including assault, engineering and logistics units, in the direction of Berdiansk and Prymorsk in Zaporizhzhia region from occupied Mariupol.
On Saturday, March 23, explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol, Zaporizhzhia region, the loudest of which were heard in the Kalmius district.
The explosion occurred near an airfield in occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, where Russian troops are amassing military equipment and ammunition, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration said.
Enemy air defense was operating in the Mariupol district of Donetsk region.
A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, and a loud explosion was heard near the Russian military base in Tokmak.
UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April.
Rescuers are searching for two more small children under the rubble after the Russian attack on Odesa, which has already claimed the lives of 10 people, including 3 children.
russian occupation forces in Melitopol are using drones and recording of telephone conversations to increase pressure on local residents and control their movements through video surveillance and fences.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the appointment of Oleksandr Kharlov as the first deputy head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.
Russia is building new fortifications between Tokmak and Melitopol and between Tokmak and Berdiansk in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine.
The defense forces destroyed russian military equipment and personnel in Tokmak thanks to accurate artillery strikes with the support of the local population.
russia cannot find local specialists willing to work in civil registry offices in occupied Melitopol, Enerhodar, Polohy and Tokmak due to lack of personnel and cooperation with the occupation authorities.
Explosions were heard in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine.