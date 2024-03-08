A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, "loud" incident near Russian military base in Tokmak - Fedorov

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 4268 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 15311 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22941 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 166975 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157916 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165889 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247768 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153557 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371269 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Popular news

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149734 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137983 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43213 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 61063 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21252 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 15263 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 166915 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 138476 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157876 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 150225 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14409 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15497 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19427 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21621 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43557 views
A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, "loud" incident near Russian military base in Tokmak - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28324 views

A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, and a loud explosion was heard near the Russian military base in Tokmak.

A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, "loud" incident near Russian military base in Tokmak - Fedorov

The day before, a warehouse with ammunition of the occupiers exploded in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region. Also on the night of March 8, an explosion occurred near the area with the Russian military base in Tokmak. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, citing local residents, UNN reports

"Last night, an explosion was recorded in Tokmak near the KShZ area, which the occupiers turned into their military base," Fedorov wrote on social media. 

In addition, there was an explosion in Melitopol yesterday - a BC warehouse in the temporarily occupied city and a car that brought ammunition blew up.

Addendum

In the Russian-occupied Berdiansk , a collaborator who helped to organize pseudo-elections in the occupied territory of Ukraine was killed.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Tokmak
Ivan Fedorov
Ukraine
Berdiansk
Melitopol
Zaporizhzhia
