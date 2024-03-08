A warehouse with occupants' ammunition exploded in Melitopol, "loud" incident near Russian military base in Tokmak - Fedorov

The day before, a warehouse with ammunition of the occupiers exploded in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region. Also on the night of March 8, an explosion occurred near the area with the Russian military base in Tokmak. This was reported on Friday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, citing local residents, UNN reports.

"Last night, an explosion was recorded in Tokmak near the KShZ area, which the occupiers turned into their military base," Fedorov wrote on social media.

In addition, there was an explosion in Melitopol yesterday - a BC warehouse in the temporarily occupied city and a car that brought ammunition blew up.

Addendum

In the Russian-occupied Berdiansk , a collaborator who helped to organize pseudo-elections in the occupied territory of Ukraine was killed.