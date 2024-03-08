Andriushchenko: Enemy air defense activity spotted near Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy air defense was operating in the Mariupol district of Donetsk region.
Enemy air defense systems were operating in the Mariupol district of Donetsk region today, said Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on Friday, UNN reports.
Mariupol district. Air defense is operating in the area of Hranitne-Vodyane-Mariupol, and our eyes can see something flying towards Taganrog
