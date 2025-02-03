The number of killed and missing soldiers in the 70th motorized rifle regiment of terrorists is increasing, as they unofficially go to Tokmak and Melitopol for "weekends". This is reported by the Military Movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars "ATESH", UNN reports.

Details

ATES agents report that drunken fights, particularly over women, are among the causes of deaths of soldiers, but rumors are spreading among the military that a local resident with anti-russian sentiments killed one of the soldiers. In addition, there have been cases of soldiers going missing, probably due to unauthorized absence from the unit.

In response to these incidents, the regiment's command decided to tighten control over the movement of personnel. Now the military cannot freely leave their place of deployment, and their ability to independently resolve personal and combat issues is significantly reduced.

