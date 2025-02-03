ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Russia wants to simplify conscription of soldiers with psychosis, hypertension and syphilis - Astra

Russia wants to simplify conscription of soldiers with psychosis, hypertension and syphilis - Astra

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31207 views

The Russian Ministry of Defense is preparing amendments to the rules of military medical examination to simplify the conscription of people with mental disorders and syphilis. The new amendments will also make it more difficult to be discharged from the army for health reasons during mobilization.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has prepared amendments that will simplify the conscription of soldiers with psychosis, hypertension and syphilis, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Details

The Russian Military Department has prepared amendments to the Regulations on Military Medical Examination, which, if adopted, will make it easier to conscript soldiers suffering from certain diseases. The Movement of Conscientious Objectors drew attention to this.

According to the documents, today, for example, conscripts with primary, secondary and latent syphilis are exempt from service under category "B" (limitedly fit, not subject to conscription in peacetime). However, if the amendments are adopted, boys with these diseases will be assigned category B (fit with minor restrictions).

Also, conscripts with moderate, short-term endogenous psychoses and severe neurotic psychoses associated with stress and somatoform and mood disorders will receive category "B" instead of "D" (unfit for military service).

Russian military mutilate themselves to avoid fighting against Ukraine - ATESH28.01.25, 07:00 • 30700 views

"One of the key innovations is the extension of the validity of military medical examination conclusions for the period of mobilization or wartime. This actually means that soldiers found unfit for service will be forced to remain in the army until the end of such periods, even if their condition requires immediate discharge," the Conscientious Objectors Movement noted.

The organization also noted that the important provision that an illness that arose before entering the service but worsened in the army could be taken into account when deciding on fitness was excluded. Now, such a situation will not be formally considered as a basis for a medical opinion.

The explanatory note states that the amendments were developed "in order to improve the system of medical examination of servicemen, taking into account the experience of a special military operation" and the requirements of the health of the military.

Soldiers in Russia are being sent to the Kursk direction for refusing to extend their contracts - ATES29.01.25, 20:21 • 29121 view

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarNews of the World
ukraineUkraine

