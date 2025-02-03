Russia wants to simplify conscription of soldiers with psychosis, hypertension and syphilis - Astra

The Russian Ministry of Defense has prepared amendments that will simplify the conscription of soldiers with psychosis, hypertension and syphilis, UNN reports with reference to Astra.

Details

The Russian Military Department has prepared amendments to the Regulations on Military Medical Examination, which, if adopted, will make it easier to conscript soldiers suffering from certain diseases. The Movement of Conscientious Objectors drew attention to this.

According to the documents, today, for example, conscripts with primary, secondary and latent syphilis are exempt from service under category "B" (limitedly fit, not subject to conscription in peacetime). However, if the amendments are adopted, boys with these diseases will be assigned category B (fit with minor restrictions).

Also, conscripts with moderate, short-term endogenous psychoses and severe neurotic psychoses associated with stress and somatoform and mood disorders will receive category "B" instead of "D" (unfit for military service).

"One of the key innovations is the extension of the validity of military medical examination conclusions for the period of mobilization or wartime. This actually means that soldiers found unfit for service will be forced to remain in the army until the end of such periods, even if their condition requires immediate discharge," the Conscientious Objectors Movement noted.

The organization also noted that the important provision that an illness that arose before entering the service but worsened in the army could be taken into account when deciding on fitness was excluded. Now, such a situation will not be formally considered as a basis for a medical opinion.

The explanatory note states that the amendments were developed "in order to improve the system of medical examination of servicemen, taking into account the experience of a special military operation" and the requirements of the health of the military.

