UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov and representatives of the British and Irish authorities held a meeting to discuss the transfer of the largest convoy of equipment, in particular for demining the liberated Ukrainian territories, the Odesa Regional State Administration reported, UNN reported.

The British side said that another batch of aid for the Ukrainian State Emergency Service units is expected at the end of April, which will include firefighting equipment, various equipment and overalls. This will be the largest convoy for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"We are grateful to our British partners for their help and support," the Odesa Regional State Administration emphasized.