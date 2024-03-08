UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24559 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 87111 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58740 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215520 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 185141 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226932 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250654 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156568 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371941 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30604 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86976 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247748 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197708 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215423 views
UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22880 views

UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April

UK to transfer demining equipment to Ukraine: largest convoy expected in April

Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov and representatives of the British and Irish authorities held a meeting to discuss the transfer of the largest convoy of equipment, in particular for demining the liberated Ukrainian territories, the Odesa Regional State Administration reported, UNN reported.

The British side said that another batch of aid for the Ukrainian State Emergency Service units is expected at the end of April, which will include firefighting equipment, various equipment and overalls. This will be the largest convoy for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"We are grateful to our British partners for their help and support," the Odesa Regional State Administration emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Tokmak
Ukraine
Odesa
