Overnight, 132 out of 141 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

132 out of 141 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 22 (from 9:00 p.m. on September 21), the enemy attacked with 141 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, 132 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones were shot down/suppressed by air defense in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"Nine attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as falling (fragments) at 8 locations," the report says.

In addition, as indicated by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from 4 to 6 a.m. on September 22, the enemy launched an air strike on the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia. "Launches of guided aerial bombs from tactical aircraft of the enemy from the area of the city of Tokmak - temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region were recorded. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured among the civilian population," the report says.

