Three people already dead in Zaporizhzhia from Russian strike: consequences shown

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike has increased to three, and two more were injured, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, no miracle happened. Rescuers have just pulled the body of a 75-year-old woman from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Today's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed three lives - Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers unblocked the woman's body at the site of the destroyed private residential building. In addition, rescuers extinguished the fire of a two-story building and five cars, which occurred as a result of the strike on the parking lot.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 5 citizens. According to the State Emergency Service, two injured people were also reported.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.