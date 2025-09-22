$41.250.00
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning Emerged
September 19, 06:48 PM
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
Three people already dead in Zaporizhzhia from Russian strike: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Three people were killed and two more injured as a result of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Rescuers found the body of a 75-year-old woman under the rubble of a destroyed building, extinguished the fire in the building and five cars.

Three people already dead in Zaporizhzhia from Russian strike: consequences shown

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike has increased to three, and two more were injured, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, no miracle happened. Rescuers have just pulled the body of a 75-year-old woman from under the rubble of the destroyed building. Today's enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed three lives

- Fedorov wrote.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers unblocked the woman's body at the site of the destroyed private residential building. In addition, rescuers extinguished the fire of a two-story building and five cars, which occurred as a result of the strike on the parking lot.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 5 citizens. According to the State Emergency Service, two injured people were also reported.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.22.09.25, 07:41 • 1590 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia