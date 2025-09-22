As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs. Fires have been reported in the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Monday morning in Zaporizhzhia began with explosions and fires. The Russians directed at least 5 aerial bombs at the city. - Fedorov notes.

Details

According to the regional military administration, at least two people were killed and two more were injured. One of the victims is in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

As a result of the strike, a private residential building was completely destroyed. Previously, a woman may be under the rubble. SES rescuers are continuously working at the scene.

The State Emergency Service also clarified that another hit caused a fire in the parking lot. A two-story building and five cars burned there. Nearby houses were also damaged.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov reported that anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built in Zaporizhzhia to protect logistics, as the Russians actively use drones, especially fiber-optic controlled ones, which means that roads 15-20 km from the front remain in a high-risk zone.

For example, recently a Russian drone killed a couple in Zaporizhzhia region. The drone deliberately attacked a civilian car.