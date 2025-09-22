As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 21381 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 38312 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 52339 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 50464 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 57957 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 55088 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 79802 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 87154 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63862 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58764 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
YouTube removed the channel of Venezuelan President Nicolas MaduroSeptember 21, 06:42 PM • 3846 views
Explosions in Crimea: buildings damaged in "Foros", there are dead and woundedSeptember 21, 07:13 PM • 3446 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFASeptember 21, 08:36 PM • 4632 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhotoSeptember 21, 09:57 PM • 7364 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threatSeptember 21, 10:15 PM • 6190 views
Publications
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 52330 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 36542 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 79794 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 87149 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 94564 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ursula von der Leyen
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Poland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 72229 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 94564 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 43099 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 42591 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 44062 views
Actual
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs, causing fires and destruction. Two people were killed, two more were wounded, a private house and five cars were destroyed.

As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with at least five aerial bombs. Fires have been reported in the city. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Monday morning in Zaporizhzhia began with explosions and fires. The Russians directed at least 5 aerial bombs at the city.

- Fedorov notes.

Details

According to the regional military administration, at least two people were killed and two more were injured. One of the victims is in serious condition. Doctors are providing the necessary assistance.

As a result of the strike, a private residential building was completely destroyed. Previously, a woman may be under the rubble. SES rescuers are continuously working at the scene.

The State Emergency Service also clarified that another hit caused a fire in the parking lot. A two-story building and five cars burned there. Nearby houses were also damaged.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov reported that anti-drone tunnels made of special nets are being built in Zaporizhzhia to protect logistics, as the Russians actively use drones, especially fiber-optic controlled ones, which means that roads 15-20 km from the front remain in a high-risk zone.

For example, recently a Russian drone killed a couple in Zaporizhzhia region. The drone deliberately attacked a civilian car.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia