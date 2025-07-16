In occupied Tokmak, a UAZ with Russian drone operators blew up, two were eliminated - DIU

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported a "rumble" in temporarily occupied Tokmak and the destruction of Russian drone operators "Skat 350M", writes UNN.

In the early morning of July 16, 2025, an explosion occurred on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region - a green UAZ 452 exploded into the air. Inside the "loaf" were two Russian occupiers - members of the aerial reconnaissance crew, who specialized in using the "Skat 350M" UAV. - reported the Main Intelligence Directorate.

This enemy drone, as indicated, was used by the invaders to detect the positions of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region and to adjust artillery fire.

Both Russian operators, along with the "Skat 350M" UAV they were transporting in the "loaf", were destroyed. - noted the Main Intelligence Directorate.

