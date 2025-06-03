Blackout in the occupied territories: UAV attack on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Exclusive
08:15 AM • 4718 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 17428 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 15843 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62713 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 79018 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 104302 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 113784 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195837 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 168577 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164180 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.7m/s
49%
749mm
Popular news

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 24023 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

June 3, 01:38 AM • 31724 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

June 3, 02:10 AM • 17100 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

June 3, 02:41 AM • 20094 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 23391 views
Publications

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 17428 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 12203 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 62713 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 195837 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 353261 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vitalii Kim

Rustem Umerov

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Chernihiv

Sums

Istanbul

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 4194 views

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 8926 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 8012 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 136752 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 142832 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

MiG-31

Blackout in the occupied territories: UAV attack on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1350 views

At night, Ukrainian UAVs massively attacked the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. Substations and ammunition depots were destroyed, leading to a total blackout.

Blackout in the occupied territories: UAV attack on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

At night, as a result of a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs, the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were left without electricity. Serious damage to substations and ammunition depots was recorded, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel of the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko

Details

As a result of the night UAV attack, a number of objects in the temporarily occupied territories were hit:

Tokmak - strike on an ammunition depot, fire and repeated detonation; 

Molochansk, Pologivskyi district - a power substation was disabled, a fire broke out; 

Melitopol - a substation that supplied power to military facilities was destroyed;

Genicheskyi district of Kherson region - another substation with a similar function was destroyed;

Explosions and air defense operations were recorded throughout the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, up to Berdyansk.

Due to UAV strikes, the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region are completely de-energized, and a significant part of Kherson region also remained without electricity.

Preliminary: up to 44 objects used by the Russians as bases or treatment points for the wounded were hit.

As a result - a total blackout and power outage throughout the occupied Zaporizhzhia and a significant part of Kherson regions

- said Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, on his Telegram channel.

 Additionally 

According to Andryushchenko, due to the destruction of the energy infrastructure, the connection to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is postponed for at least a month.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Kherson Oblast
Tokmak
Berdiansk
Melitopol
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9