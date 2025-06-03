Blackout in the occupied territories: UAV attack on the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions

At night, as a result of a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs, the occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions were left without electricity. Serious damage to substations and ammunition depots was recorded, UNN reports, citing the Telegram channel of the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

As a result of the night UAV attack, a number of objects in the temporarily occupied territories were hit:

Tokmak - strike on an ammunition depot, fire and repeated detonation;

Molochansk, Pologivskyi district - a power substation was disabled, a fire broke out;

Melitopol - a substation that supplied power to military facilities was destroyed;

Genicheskyi district of Kherson region - another substation with a similar function was destroyed;

Explosions and air defense operations were recorded throughout the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, up to Berdyansk.

Due to UAV strikes, the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia region are completely de-energized, and a significant part of Kherson region also remained without electricity.

Preliminary: up to 44 objects used by the Russians as bases or treatment points for the wounded were hit.

As a result - a total blackout and power outage throughout the occupied Zaporizhzhia and a significant part of Kherson regions - said Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, on his Telegram channel.

Additionally

According to Andryushchenko, due to the destruction of the energy infrastructure, the connection to the Zaporizhzhia NPP is postponed for at least a month.