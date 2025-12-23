Almost 800 occupiers eliminated by engineering munitions in November - Support Forces Command

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
03:52 PM • 7316 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 11981 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 17103 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 26360 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 21637 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 27049 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16249 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17269 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22762 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38331 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
87%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin is not interested in compromises, concessions from Ukraine will not stop him - former US Secretary of State BlinkenDecember 23, 09:33 AM • 9136 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 19678 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 17714 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 9428 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 14180 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 17111 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 14296 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 26371 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 27056 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 88878 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Jeffrey Epstein
Benjamin Netanyahu
Greta Thunberg
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Israel
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 19767 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 20443 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 24668 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 26826 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49367 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

Almost 800 occupiers eliminated by engineering munitions in November - Support Forces Command

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

In November, 731 occupiers, 121 pieces of military equipment, and 59 other targets were destroyed on mine-explosive barriers installed by engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. The strikes were mostly carried out by remote mining using unmanned aerial vehicles.

Almost 800 occupiers eliminated by engineering munitions in November - Support Forces Command

In November, 731 occupiers, 121 pieces of military equipment, and 59 other targets were destroyed on mine-explosive barriers installed by all engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and engineering units of other branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) in the area of responsibility of the Groupings of Troops (Forces) successfully performed combat missions during November. For example, in November alone, 731 occupiers, 121 pieces of military equipment, and 59 other targets were destroyed on mine-explosive barriers installed by all engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

- the statement says.

It is noted that the strikes were carried out mainly by remote mining using unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures high efficiency and minimal risks for Ukrainian soldiers.

"Engineers daily prove that modern warfare is a war of technologies. Remote mining units, using drones and ground robotic systems, accurately block the advance routes of the occupiers and effectively strike their forces and means. If earlier sappers had to manually go to dangerous areas, today these risks are minimized - unmanned systems allow performing tasks faster, more accurately and much safer," the Command added.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine revealed previously unknown details of the preparation for the undermining of a Russian submarine in the port of Novorossiysk. One of the key stages of this special operation was the disabling of a Russian anti-submarine aircraft, which could have prevented the destruction of the enemy submarine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine