Almost 800 occupiers eliminated by engineering munitions in November - Support Forces Command

In November, 731 occupiers, 121 pieces of military equipment, and 59 other targets were destroyed on mine-explosive barriers installed by all engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This was reported by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Engineering troops of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and engineering units of other branches and types of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) in the area of responsibility of the Groupings of Troops (Forces) successfully performed combat missions during November. For example, in November alone, 731 occupiers, 121 pieces of military equipment, and 59 other targets were destroyed on mine-explosive barriers installed by all engineering units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. - the statement says.

It is noted that the strikes were carried out mainly by remote mining using unmanned aerial vehicles, which ensures high efficiency and minimal risks for Ukrainian soldiers.

"Engineers daily prove that modern warfare is a war of technologies. Remote mining units, using drones and ground robotic systems, accurately block the advance routes of the occupiers and effectively strike their forces and means. If earlier sappers had to manually go to dangerous areas, today these risks are minimized - unmanned systems allow performing tasks faster, more accurately and much safer," the Command added.

