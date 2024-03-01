In Melitopol, the occupation forces are using new technologies to increase pressure on local residents. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

According to the information, the city of Melitopol is now patrolled by unmanned aerial vehicles - quadcopters. Earlier, such technical means were already used in neighboring Tokmak to search for curfew violators.

The russians also send warning notices that all telephone conversations of residents will be recorded "for security purposes.

In addition, the occupiers are installing metal fences along the main and secondary streets so that people can move only within the limits of video surveillance.

eussians turned the TOT into the largest prison in the world. The South is waiting for de-occupation - Ivan Fedorov said.

