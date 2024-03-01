$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40568 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 157819 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94045 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331232 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272035 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203517 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238615 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253308 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159416 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372530 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russian federation implements total control in Melitopol: drones, recording of conversations and metal fences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29960 views

russian occupation forces in Melitopol are using drones and recording of telephone conversations to increase pressure on local residents and control their movements through video surveillance and fences.

russian federation implements total control in Melitopol: drones, recording of conversations and metal fences

In Melitopol, the occupation forces are using new technologies to increase pressure on local residents. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the city of Melitopol is now patrolled by unmanned aerial vehicles - quadcopters. Earlier, such technical means were already used in neighboring Tokmak to search for curfew violators.

The russians also send warning notices that all telephone conversations of residents will be recorded "for security purposes.

In addition, the occupiers are installing metal fences along the main and secondary streets so that people can move only within the limits of video surveillance.

eussians turned the TOT into the largest prison in the world. The South is waiting for de-occupation

- Ivan Fedorov said.

russia uses "university" in occupied Melitopol to recruit children for war29.02.24, 02:38 • 29362 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

