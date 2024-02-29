The fake university in Melitopol has become a center of preparation for war for russia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Academy Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Fake university in occupied Melitopol is now officially preparing cannon fodder for russian mine killing - invaders continue to replace education with propaganda - Ivan Fedorov said.

This educational institution, created on the basis of illegally seized property of educational institutions, began cooperation with the military movement "Unarmiya", funded by the russian ministry of defense, which prepares children from the age of 8 for military operations.

